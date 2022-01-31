SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A new program developed in Vermillion will be combining art with vaccine awareness.

Emily’s Hope fights the stigma surrounding drug addiction and helps pay for treatment. It’s an organization started by our own Angela Kennecke, and a fundraiser this weekend featured speakers who highlight the charity’s purpose.

The community of Brandon continues to show its love and support for longtime Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow. This weekend, the high school displayed a sign, honoring the coach who died earlier this month after a battle with brain cancer.

The committee looking into the investigation of the fatal crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General is scheduled to meet again today.

We have a road construction project to tell you about ahead of this morning’s commute. Starting today, the outside, westbound lane of East 26th Street will be closed just west of Veterans Parkway.

