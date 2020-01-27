KELOLAND On The Go Monday, January 27

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Young artists are getting their chance to put their works on display for the first time. Eight students from Lincoln High School currently have their works displayed at the Washington Pavilion at their Young Artists Gallery.

Mild weather will be in full supply this week in KELOLAND. Expect lots of clouds East River Monday with 20s east and 30s west. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump took a one-day break Sunday. U.S. Senator Mike Rounds took that time to return to South Dakota to speak at the annual hour of reflection hosted by South Dakota Right to Life.

Governor Kristi Noem says lawmakers who want to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota are working with her administration on a potential compromise. Noem says both sides are talking and making progress.

People around the world are mourning the sudden death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died Sunday when their helicopter crashed in Southern California.

