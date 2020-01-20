KELOLAND On The Go Monday, January 20

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Temperatures will be cold again for many, holding in the single digits east of the James Valley. Higher wind speeds will deliver warmer temperatures Tuesday.

People in KELOLAND worked night and day to get ahead of the snow piling up in their own driveways and sidewalks. The residential areas of Sioux Falls were full of people shoveling and blowing snow.

Sisters Jessica Robbins and Emily Kuhnert are grieving the loss of their sibling, Benjamin Ashley Nelson. The sisters say Benjamin Ashley had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for all things music.

We’re hoping to learn more about a weekend shooting in Sioux Falls. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment at 12th Street and Duluth Avenue.

Rapid City’s police chief says arrests for drugs, aggravated assaults and vehicle thefts are the highest they’ve been since 2012. Chief Karl Jegeris noted that drug arrests have more than doubled since 2012.

