KELOLAND On The Go Monday, January 13

Be aware of slick travel after snow fell Sunday across parts of eastern KELOLAND, mainly east of Sioux Falls. We are also watching some patchy fog, including in downtown Sioux Falls.

We may toward the middle of winter. But a few breweries in KELOLAND are already looking ahead to summer. JJ’s Wine & Spirits, the main distributor at the for the Levitt shell, put brewers to the task of crafting new Levitt exclusive beers.

One person suffered a minor injury after an overnight house fire early Sunday morning in rural Minnehaha County. Bryon Shumaker, chief with Hartford Area Fire and Rescue, told KELOLAND News a single-family home was a total loss. It was on 461st Avenue, around nine miles southwest of Hartford.

After spending two months in the hospital with a brain injury, Mhiretab Tsegaye is home and ready to get back to school and basketball. Tsegaye was involved in a car crash along I-229 that sent him to the hospital in critical condition.

There are many people that work in the agricultural industry all across KELOLAND. But sometimes, while working in that industry the unexpected can happen, causing injury or even death. KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald explains how one family who lost a member in a farming accident is keeping his smile alive.

