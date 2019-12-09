KELOLAND On The Go Monday, December 9

1  of  68
Monday, December 9

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Monday is starting with cold air, wind, and patches of blowing snow. The amounts have been fairly low, under 2″ in most areas. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Three people are in custody after an incident in the southwest part of Sioux Falls. Police responded to the Red Rock Inn after someone fired a gunshot.

We hope to learn more about a shooting in Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound.

It’s something that’s been grabbing a lot of attention, especially among those focusing on education. Governor Kristi Noem’s budget proposal does not include raises for teachers. Hear from lawmakers on the issue. 

For over six months, the Catholic Community Foundation has been getting ready for the annual Christmas at the Cathedral. They’ve been planning every aspect of the show from top to bottom.

