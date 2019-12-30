KELOLAND On The Go Monday, December 30

1  of  96
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Federal Building Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Beresford Senior Center Bon Homme County Courthouse Bon Homme County Sheriff's Boyds Gunstock Industries Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Canton Senior Center Charles Mix County Courthouse City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Beresford City of Brookings City of Canistota City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Eureka City of Garretson City of Gregory City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Huron City of Lennox City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Miller City of Mitchell City of Redfield City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wagner City of Wall City of Watertown City of Winner City of Yankton Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Dakota Senior Meals, Gregory SD Dakota State University Douglas County Courthouse Eagle Butte Indian Health Service Faulkton Area Medical Center Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service GLACIAL LAKES RUBBER PLASTICS Hutchinson County Courthouse I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST Kingsbury Emergency Management Lake Area Tech McCook County Offices McPherson County Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell DaVita Dialysis Northern State Univ. Persona, Inc. Pierre VA Clinic Platte Health Center Avera Rock County Opportunities Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Rural Health Care, Inc. Selby Senior Nutrition Program Sioux Area Metro Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Twin City Fan - Aberdeen Twin City Fan - Mitchell Twin City Fan -Elkton Twin City Fan-Brookings United Hardware Distributing Company Vermillion Medical Clinic W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Wagner senior meals Watertown Area Transit, Inc. Watertown Box Corporation Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.-Norfolk

KELOLAND On The Go Monday, December 30

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Heavy snow fell in much of central and northern KELOLAND over the weekend with some locations over a foot of snow. Temperatures will be cold as they will remain steady in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in western KELOLAND. Rapid City police say they got reports of shots fired in the 800 block of east Minnesota Street around 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Although the snow and ice has mostly passed, it’s still going to be a slick commute for a lot of people. Our news crew got video of a crash at 14th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls just before 11 p.m. 

Of course with any significant snowfall comes the need for clean-up. Here’s what that process looked like in Sioux Falls Sunday. 

We’ve put together a gallery of pictures from all across the state. Send photos to ushare@keloland.com

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests