KELOLAND On The Go, Monday, December 23

Here’s Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an assault from overnight. Here’s what we have learned from officials.

A lot of kids have wish lists for the holidays, but these are a little more special. How kids are helping kids here in KELOLAND.

The 2020 campaign trail comes to Sioux Falls today. Why Sen. Amy Klobuchar candidate is making the trip.

A first look at your Christmas forecast is out from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

