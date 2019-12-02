KELOLAND On The Go Monday, December 2

1  of  97
Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The 7-day forecast is clear of any big rain or snow chances and that’s good travel and good for shopping! More forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

Federal investigators are in South Dakota to look into Saturday’s deadly plane crash in Brule County that took the lives of nine people from Idaho. The NTSB says three investigators arrived in Sioux Falls Sunday. 

An overnight fire had crews in northwestern Iowa busy. Our news crew has video at a dairy farm fire in northwestern Sioux County.

The Salvation Army has a new way you can help donate this year. From now until Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army has upgraded their red kettles to take online money transactions.

From school hallways and bathrooms to classrooms, students across KELOLAND are coming up with creative ways to vape and juul. In a KELOLAND News Special report, we are taking a closer look at the devices. 

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

