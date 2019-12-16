KELOLAND On The Go Monday, December 16

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Crews in Sioux Falls responded to a fire at a home in central Sioux Falls overnight. The fire happened in the 100 block of North Grange Avenue.

A quiet forecast is ahead for much of KELOLAND, good news for travelers ahead of Christmas. The main storm track is staying to the south along with the snow. Details in the Storm Center Update.

Most of the devices keeping you warm and safe during the winter time can actually cause you harm if you’re not careful. And it’s all because of carbon monoxide. The trickiest thing about carbon monoxide is knowing when it’s actually there.

A Sioux Falls man is facing drug charges after a bust in south central KELOLAND. The Mellete County Sheriff’s Office shared details of the arrest.

Coming up on Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Brady Mallory is looking into the importance of treatment and resources to get over addiction.

