KELOLAND On The Go Monday, August 5

Monday’s weather looks rather interesting as we have severe weather possibilities through the day. It will be warm and humid today with highs mainly in the 80s.

It was far from a normal night for one KELOLAND neighborhood. A garage fire started around 3 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of 56th Street.

Two people charged in the death of a 3-year-old in Brookings are expected to appear in court. Renae Fayant and Robert Price face second-degree murder and child abuse charges.

The 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway and law enforcement has been busy trying to keep everyone safe. According to officials, 11 people have been hurt because of crashes over the weekend.

