KELOLAND On The Go Monday, August 19

Monday is starting dry, but thunderstorm chances will increase later in the evening with a marginal risk of severe weather across eastern KELOLAND. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

There’s a new face in Downtown Sioux Falls that will grow familiar to all over the next few weeks. It’s all a part of raising awareness of the necessity of handicap parking in busy areas.

Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after a child died from a gunshot. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, someone in Heron Lake called 911 on Wednesday saying there was an injured child.

We’re learning more about the fire that shook up Brandon Saturday night. The chief of the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on the west side of town.

