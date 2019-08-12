KELOLAND On The Go Monday, August 12

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Some news for the Monday morning commute. Interstate 29 Northbound is closed at the Tea/Harrisburg exit.

The Turner County Fair begins Monday, promising to bring food, fun, games but most of all, excitement. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the story on the annual tradition.

A wet spring and summer is devastating farmers south of Sioux Falls. In the Parker and Hurley area, there’s been so much moisture, fields that have produced for decades are now unable to yield a crop. KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen has a preview of Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Monday morning across KELOLAND. Additional thunderstorms are forecast Monday and some severe weather will be possible with any new storms later Monday. Details in the latest Storm Center Update.

