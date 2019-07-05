KELOLAND On The Go, July 5th

Happy Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather as you start your day.

Storms once again rumbled across KELOLAND last night, this time bringing some flooding issues. Storms in Pennington County even disrupted Thursday night’s firework show.

Clean up continues Friday morning for people in Rock Valley, Iowa after 80 mile per hour winds tore apart a home and sent debris flying.

Several deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff’s office spent their 4th of July searching for Serenity Dennard. Thursday morning, K-9 teams searched for Serenity in rugged terrain. Authorities say there is still no sign of her.

Authorities in Martin, South Dakota are investigating a car versus building crash. Officials say the driver has some chest pain but did not need to be pulled from the vehicle.

