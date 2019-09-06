KELOLAND On The Go Friday, September 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here are the headlines from Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

One person is dead and another hurt following a crash near Baltic Thursday evening. Authorities spent several hours at the crash site, remapping the scene as they try to determine what exactly happened.

The latest brood survey report from Game, Fish, & Parks shows pheasant numbers are down 17 percent compared to last year. A hunter we talked with isn’t discouraged by the numbers.

A field hearing in Sioux Falls of the Senate Communications Sub-committee focused on efforts to expand broadband availability in South Dakota.

Expect a change in the weather this weekend. While Friday is looking to be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the coming days.

