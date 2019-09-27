KELOLAND On The Go Friday, September 27

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Is it a flash drive, or vaping device? That may be a question parents are asking themselves. The Sioux Falls School District is hoping to help.

It’s been about two weeks since floodwater damaged homes and businesses in central and eastern KELOLAND. Prestige Salon and Spa in Mitchell took a hard hit from the rain.

KELOLAND.com reporter Whitney Fowkes called 18 counties to learn how much damage they’ve totaled so far from the floods. Most counties are estimating damages will be worse than the flooding in the spring.

If you’re a fan of comic books, movies or dressing up as your favorite pop culture characters, there’s good news for you — SiouxperCon begins Friday. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has a preview of the event.

