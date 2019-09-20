KELOLAND On The Go Friday, September 20

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

While farmers had a hard time getting their crops into the ground due to a wet spring, some may also have a hard time getting them out. Many fields along the James River in Yankton County are flooded due to the river spilling out of its banks.

The Sanford International golf tournament starts Friday morning. Golfers aren’t the only ones in the spotlight at the Sanford International.

If you decide to attend the tournament early Friday, you might be in for some special treats. KELOLAND News will live stream the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The forecast looks active across the northern plains Friday night with showers and thunderstorms likely. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats, but locally heavy rain is also possible. More details in the Storm Center Update.

