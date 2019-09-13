KELOLAND On The Go Friday, September 13

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking people to plan for extra time for morning commutes as flooding is leading to road closures. Near Lincoln High School, 41st Street is closed from Cliff Avenue west to Philips Avenue.

In Brandon, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the only way in and out of the town is Interstate 90. All other roads have been closed.

People in Madison are dealing with flooding after nearly nine inches has fallen in the past few days. Voluntary evacuations have been underway.

Members of South Dakota’s delegation will be in Sioux Falls Friday, touring the damage left behind by the tornadoes. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with Representative Dusty Johnson, will be going around the city to see the aftermath of the storms.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.