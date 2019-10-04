KELOLAND On The Go Friday, October 4

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Madison police are looking for a man in connection to a hit and run. The search for Neil Hipskind is in relation to a hit-and-run crash from Thursday night.

Crews in the Black Hills are getting ready for another day of searching for missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger. The 66-year-old man from Howard was reported missing Tuesday evening.

If you’re someone who is struggling to speak English, there’s a class out there that can help. Reach Literacy is offering Everyday English classes at the Oak View Library in Sioux Falls.

Flooding has forced a South Dakota High School football team to find a new home for homecoming. Dell Rapids St. Mary’s football field is dealing with heavy damage from last month’s flooding.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.