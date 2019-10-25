KELOLAND On The Go Friday, October 25

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A Baltic man is waking up behind bars in connection with this month’s officer involved shooting. On October 6th, police were called to a northeastern Sioux Falls neighborhood for a man threatening people with a gun.

People in Sioux Falls are meeting city goals for recycling, but some people are putting too much in the recycling bin. The main thing to remember is that plastic bags of any kind are now out. Garbage haulers say customers need to keep it simple.

SDSU’s College Green is starting to look more like the set of College Game-Day. Workers are busy building the set that’ll be featured on ESPN Saturday.

KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer interviewed SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier Friday morning. Stiegelmeier said College GameDay brings a lot of national exposure to the state of South Dakota, his football team but most all South Dakota State University.

