KELOLAND On The Go Friday, October 18

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

On Friday, Eastern KELOLAND will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Saturday’s winds will be calmer with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Rapid City is seeing a spike in the number of cars being stolen around town. In the last two weeks, suspects have gotten away with at least 13 cars. Police say ten were unlocked with keys inside.

The 17-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old Wyoming girl earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Michael Campbell is facing charges in connection with the death of Shayna Ritthaler, from Moorcroft, Wyoming.

A new show is taking the stage at the Washington Pavilion, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Michael Thatcher is one of the actors in the show. He says the performance is about an acting company that is putting on a murder mystery, and everything that could go wrong, does go wrong.

Pheasant hunting season officially kicks off this Saturday. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer interviewed Game, Fish and Park officials for tips on what hunters need to know.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.