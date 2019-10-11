KELOLAND On The Go Friday, October 11

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Friday in KELOLAND is starting with the snow flying around northern and western KELOLAND. Heaviest snow is found in North Dakota. Highs will only be in the 30s later today with strong NW winds at 20-40 mph. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

We’re getting a look at just how much snow people are seeing in northeastern KELOLAND. Video shows strong winds causing blowing near the corner of Highway 12 and 281 in Aberdeen.

People in Western KELOLAND are seeing some of the highest amounts of snow. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind travelers to take their time.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks doesn’t want pheasant hunters to be afraid of the snow. This Saturday marks the opening weekend for in-state residents.

