KELOLAND On The Go Friday, November 8

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Funeral arrangements are set for a teenager who died in a crash on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls this week. Those wishing to pay their respects to 15-year-old Barry Grieve, can do so at a visitation on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home.

A lot of support has come in since the Tuesday night crash. A GoFundMe page has been started for both Grieve and Mhiretab Tsagaye.

We often focus on the recipients of Keep KELOLAND Warm, but every donor has a story too. Karin Mathison is not letting tragedy get in the way of helping someone else.

A local art gallery in Sioux Falls is hitting a big milestone. The IPSO Gallery at the Fresh Produce ad agency turns 10 years old Friday.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.