KELOLAND On The Go Friday, November 29

Happy Friday! Here’s everything you need to know as you begin your day:

It was a snowy Thanksgiving for some in KELOLAND. So will the roads be clear for those heading home today? We’ll take a look.

Funeral arrangements are pending for former Sioux Falls city council member and state legislator Kermit Staggers. Along with his years of public service, Staggers was a long-time professor at the University of Sioux Falls where he taught government and history.

A local shoe drive in Sioux Falls is having a big impact on kids. Rudy Navarrete has managed his own Tex-Mex restaurant in Sioux Falls for a little over year. In that time he’s also started a fundraiser for kids in need of shoes.

Light snow with patchy freezing drizzle mixed in will continue to move through southeast KELOLAND this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm above freezing in southeast KELOLAND later this afternoon, but that’s when more widespread precipitation will come in from the south. Expect snow in western and central, and northern KELOLAND with a cold rain in the southeast.