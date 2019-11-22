KELOLAND On The Go Friday, November 22

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We’re getting a look inside the newly finished Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls. Once it opens in December, it’ll be an in-patient treatment facility for people struggling with addiction.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is setting a record in western KELOLAND. It’s the largest single building permit issued in Rapid City’s history.

Life saving equipment will now be in more law enforcement vehicles across the state of South Dakota. The Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded a $3.6 million grant for the AEDs, which means more lifesaving tools are in your community.

Falls Park will transform into a Winter Wonderland of dazzling lights and holiday music. The spectacular lights and holiday music will be on display everyday from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 5th.

