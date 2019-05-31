KELOLAND On The Go Friday, May 31

Happy Friday! Start the weekend with KELOLAND On The Go, where we provide you with what you need to know in news and weather as you start your day.

Another day of warm weather will be with us in KELOLAND. Smoke will be around again, so expect hazy skies with the warm weather. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

A thief with a green thumb struck a popular Sioux Falls park. Early Thursday morning, park authorities said several of the flowers at McKennan Park were stolen.

People in Dakota Dunes are preparing for more water heading their way. Gavins Point Dam will start releasing water at 75,000 cubic feet per second this weekend.

The Channel catfish record has been broke again. The Game, Fish and Parks Department announced Russell Hirschman has the latest state record with a 15-pound, 4-ounce channel catfish.

A bear was also spotted near Twin Brooks, South Dakota. April Mathison sent KELOLAND News pictures and says she woke to find the bear sitting in a tree.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.