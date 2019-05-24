On the Go

KELOLAND On The Go Friday, May 24

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:15 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:47 AM CDT

Happy Friday! Start the holiday weekend with KELOLAND On The Go, where we provide you with what you need to know in news and weather as you start your day. 

According to the Minnehaha County inmate list online, 44-year-old George Rinzy Jr. was booked into jail at 5:20 Friday morning. Rinzy had been in the hospital after being shot outside the jail.

After days of rain it looks like we will get some much needed sun starting Friday and continuing Saturday. Looks like our weekend will be, overall, dry until late Sunday, that's when we have our next chance for rain. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Some sunshine and dry weather is welcome news for areas dealing with flooding. Right now the water is getting deeper on the main road at Lake Poinsett.

With the wet weather camping might not seem like an ideal activity. However, that's not stopping people at Newton Hills State Park.

You can expect slightly lower gas prices for Memorial Day weekend than last year. The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.85. That's about 10 cents lower than a year ago.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates