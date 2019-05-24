KELOLAND On The Go Friday, May 24

Happy Friday! Start the holiday weekend with KELOLAND On The Go, where we provide you with what you need to know in news and weather as you start your day.

According to the Minnehaha County inmate list online, 44-year-old George Rinzy Jr. was booked into jail at 5:20 Friday morning. Rinzy had been in the hospital after being shot outside the jail.

After days of rain it looks like we will get some much needed sun starting Friday and continuing Saturday. Looks like our weekend will be, overall, dry until late Sunday, that's when we have our next chance for rain. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Some sunshine and dry weather is welcome news for areas dealing with flooding. Right now the water is getting deeper on the main road at Lake Poinsett.

With the wet weather camping might not seem like an ideal activity. However, that's not stopping people at Newton Hills State Park.

You can expect slightly lower gas prices for Memorial Day weekend than last year. The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.85. That's about 10 cents lower than a year ago.

