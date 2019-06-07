KELOLAND On The Go Friday, June 7

Happy Friday!

Over the past few weeks, contractors have been working at some popular intersections across Sioux Falls — overnight. They’re breaking and ripping up rough and old chunks of concrete and filling them up so they’re easier for cars to drive on.

A warm start to the weekend forecast expected with highs near 90 in many areas Friday. Storms expected late Saturday in East River.

Another day of warm weather is good news for farmers after a rainy spring season has kept them out of the field. With a shorter growing season, some farmers are now having to choose a shorter maturity seed to plant.

It’s a good day to head over to a bakery, it’s National Donut Day. Snap a picture with your favorite type of donut and send it to ushare@keloland.com.

A story you’ll also hear a lot more about Friday, you’ve likely seen them around town, food trucks are a growing business in Sioux Falls! Take a look at what it’s like to run a food truck in Sioux Falls, in Friday’s Eye On KELOLAND.

