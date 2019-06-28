KELOLAND On The Go Friday, June 28

Happy Friday! 

If it’s summertime heat and humidity you’ve been waiting for, you are in luck!  A heat wave is coming to KELOLAND. More details in the latest Storm Center Update. 

A road in western KELOLAND will be closed at least through Saturday after a train derailment. It happened near New Underwood in Pennington County Thursday night.

Big changes are coming to the Harrisburg School District. Superintendent Jim Holbeck is officially retiring, and Tim Graf takes over starting next week. 

