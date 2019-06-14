KELOLAND On The Go Friday, June 14

Happy Friday!

It’s a big day in downtown Sioux Falls as it’s opening day at the new Levitt at the Falls. Director of the Levitt at the Falls Nancy Halverson feels the Levitt will greatly impact the foot traffic and overall economy of Downtown Sioux Falls.

And the weather should be good for the first concert. After a warm day Friday, cooler air sinks into KELOLAND this weekend and will last into next week. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Authorities have caught up with the two women wanted in connection with last weekend’s deadly shooting in Sioux Falls. Police are still looking for the alleged gunman Ramon Smith.

A KELOLAND casino is making some big changes. Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort has announced an expansion with a new hotel addition, RV park, Sportsbook and new entertainment venue on the casino floor.

