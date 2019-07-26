KELOLAND On The Go Friday, July 26

Happy Friday! Start the weekend with the news and weather you need to know.

Temperatures will be plenty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Warm temperatures are expected to stay for Saturday.

With hotter temperatures in the forecast for Friday, it’s important to be careful in the heat. The Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to a baler fire Thursday.

There’s more details about the victim from this week’s deadly crash near the Brandon exit on Interstate 90. KELOLAND.com reporter Michael Geheren rode along with a highway patrol trooper and looked at the most dangerous parts of Interstate 90 in South Dakota.

A lot of people are talking after a video from Yellowstone National Park went viral. The video shows a girl being tossed by a bison at the park. Park officials are urging people to keep their distance around the animals.

Friday morning is the 4th annual teacher’s swap meet. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the story.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.