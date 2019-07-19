KELOLAND On The Go Friday, July 19

Happy Friday! It’ll be a hot and humid day for most of KELOLAND.

People in a Sioux Falls neighborhood are taking action into their own hands to stop speeding drivers. You’ll find plenty of these slow down signs along the Klondike Trail near Southeastern Avenue.

JazzFest kicks off Friday and continues Saturday in Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the information you need to know about this year’s festival.

While people will be feeling the hot temperatures at JazzFest, heat isn’t the only type of weather summer can bring. Authorities issued a tornado warning for Minnehaha County just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

