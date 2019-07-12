KELOLAND On The Go, Friday July 12

Happy Friday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start you day.

Kitchen cabinets are the latest front in the ongoing trade dispute between the U-S and China.

Manufacturers like Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg say the Chinese have been unfairly dumping cheap cabinets in the U-S market, hurting demand for locally-made cabinets.

Palisades State Park in southeastern KELOLAND has exploded in size this year. It used to be 157 acres… now, it’s more than 400.

It’s been over a decade since construction started on Interstate 29 in Sioux City. Now, officials say construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Drivers say construction has caused a lot of problems for people traveling through Sioux City.

Heat and humidity return to Keloland with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.