KELOLAND On The Go Friday, January 31

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Snow and dense fog has created slick road conditions and limited visibility for many areas of KELOLAND Friday morning.

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup and leading Sioux Falls police on a chase. Authorities say 34 year old Benjamin Swalley and 34 year old Janelle Nelson stole a truck.

A bill in the Legislature would take away an option for couples looking for a surrogate mother. House Bill 1096 would ban commercial surrogacy contracts and charge brokers, such as agencies that are facilitating the process, with a misdemeanor.

It’s been months in the making, but finally Highway 81 is reopened. Crews from the Department of Transportation removed the barricades and set up temporary speed limit signs yesterday to allow travelers to drive that stretch of road once again.

Grand Falls Casino has officially opened its new lounge where fans can bet on sports games, including this weekend’s Super Bowl. Casino visitors are impressed by the Las Vegas feel to the venue.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.