KELOLAND On The Go Friday, January 3

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A batch of snow, mixed precipitation, and wind is pushing quickly across parts of central and eastern KELOLAND Friday morning. Snow totals will stay in the “nuisance” category in many areas East River, but a few isolated totals could top 2″ in SW Minnesota.

A new veterinary clinic is bringing something unique to the town of Beresford. She takes care of small pets, and even deals with larger animals like horses, sheep, goats, and cattle.

December’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign has come to a close. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says during that time, deputies had more than 60 interactions with drivers, and none of them were under the influence.

People ringing in the New Year in Sioux Falls kept police busy. During a saturation patrol Tuesday night, 40 citations were made, 23 speeding tickets and just one person was arrested for DUI.

A local vape store owner isn’t surprised about the Trump administration’s ban on certain e-cigarette cartridge flavors. The ban prohibits fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.