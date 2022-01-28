SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire in the northeastern part of the city.

Firefighters respond to mobile home fire

A man wanted for parole violations and warrants out of Sioux Falls is behind bars in Watertown after a nearly 5-hour standoff with police.

Armed man barricades himself in hotel room

South Dakota lawmakers weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general say they have been pressured to impeach him by a telemarketing campaign.

Lawmakers letting Ravnsborg panel do its work

The Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority says they are monitoring what is going on in Pierre concerning a ban on transgender athletes competing in girls sports.

Milstead, Haugaard slow Noem’s transgender ban

Meanwhile, her bill will have to be taken up again next week. Thursday the House rejected her bill in a procedural move to allow more time to consider it.

Does the transgender sports bill violate Title IX?

As you have noticed, KELOLAND.com has a new look and feel to make it easier to find the local news, weather and sports you need.

Check it out for the top stories this morning! Share feedback with us in this story:

KELOLAND.com has a new look and we want to hear from you!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.