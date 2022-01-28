SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire in the northeastern part of the city.

A man wanted for parole violations and warrants out of Sioux Falls is behind bars in Watertown after a nearly 5-hour standoff with police.

South Dakota lawmakers weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general say they have been pressured to impeach him by a telemarketing campaign.

The Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority says they are monitoring what is going on in Pierre concerning a ban on transgender athletes competing in girls sports.

Meanwhile, her bill will have to be taken up again next week. Thursday the House rejected her bill in a procedural move to allow more time to consider it.

