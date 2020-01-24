KELOLAND On The Go Friday, January 24

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We have some slick spots on the roads this morning due to the light snow the past 24 hours. Mild weather will stick around the rest of the month. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

For first responders, they never know what to expect on the scene of a major incident. Through a course called HazMat Incident Command training, firefighters and police officers in Sioux Falls are learning how to handle more unique calls they might get on the job.

A Sioux Falls man was revived by Narcan Wednesday afternoon. Police say 29-year-old Alex Story was in his vehicle when he lost consciousness and hit a car in a parking lot. When police arrived they noticed Story had a syringe in his hand and had to break a window to get entry.

We now know when Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa will open its new sports betting lounge. The Betfred Sportsbook will hold its official grand opening next Thursday.

One of the largest snowmobiling racing organizations in the world has made it’s way to Deadwood. Racers from all over the world are settled in and the track is nearly ready for this weekend’s competition. Snow cross officials say they expect a big crowd this year.

