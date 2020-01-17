KELOLAND On The Go Friday, January 17

1  of  81
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center Miner County Minnehaha County Administration Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

It’s a snow day for many KELOLAND schools. Check out all the closings on the KELOLAND Closeline. 

Snow continues to expand to the north Friday morning as winds increase from the south. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day as snowfall rate increase at time to 1-2 inches per hour in southeastern KELOLAND.

Crews will be busy this weekend tackling the winter storm in Sioux Falls. If you do find yourself braving this weather in your car, always make sure to steer clear of crews and give them room to make the streets safe.

In addition to the snow, temperatures are bitterly cold. And if you’re not prepared, they can be dangerous. A doctor at Avera is recommending you dress in loose layers if you head outdoors and cover exposed skin. 

The bitter cold is dangerous for people who are outside too long. That’s why the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House isn’t turning anyone away.  It’s been over capacity the last few nights. 

Viborg-Hurley met Gayville-Volin in a Class B boys basketball clash. Watch as Viborg-Hurley Junior Chase Mason produced a highlight reel dunk!

