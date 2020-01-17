KELOLAND On The Go Friday, January 17

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

It’s a snow day for many KELOLAND schools. Check out all the closings on the KELOLAND Closeline.

Snow continues to expand to the north Friday morning as winds increase from the south. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day as snowfall rate increase at time to 1-2 inches per hour in southeastern KELOLAND.

Crews will be busy this weekend tackling the winter storm in Sioux Falls. If you do find yourself braving this weather in your car, always make sure to steer clear of crews and give them room to make the streets safe.

In addition to the snow, temperatures are bitterly cold. And if you’re not prepared, they can be dangerous. A doctor at Avera is recommending you dress in loose layers if you head outdoors and cover exposed skin.

The bitter cold is dangerous for people who are outside too long. That’s why the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House isn’t turning anyone away. It’s been over capacity the last few nights.

Viborg-Hurley met Gayville-Volin in a Class B boys basketball clash. Watch as Viborg-Hurley Junior Chase Mason produced a highlight reel dunk!

