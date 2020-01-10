KELOLAND On The Go Friday, January 10

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are tracking snow Friday across KELOLAND. Most of it is light and fluffy in nature, but be alert to slick roads as this system continues to track to the southeast.

A preliminary autopsy says someone strangled Pasqalina Badi to death. A suspect, Amir Beaudion Junior, remains in custody for another crime. However, prosecutors haven’t filed charges against him nor have police arrested anyone in this case.

South Dakota lawmakers expect industrial hemp will have a much easier path toward legalization now that Governor Kristi Noem has issued what she calls new hemp “guardrails.” Noem wants lawmakers to address enforcement standards, regulations, licensing and funding when crafting a hemp bill during the 2020 session, which begins next week.

With the recent tensions between the United States and Iran, Senator Mike Rounds says there could be possible threats of cyber attacks. However, Rounds says Iran isn’t as up to speed with their capabilities as the U.S. Kyle Cronin, an assistant professor of cyber operations at Dakota State University says cyber attacks could have impacts on economics, politics and even daily lives.

Veterans who reach out to the VOA during hard times will be provided resources to help them get back on their feet. They do this through a partnership with Veterans Affairs and the Disabled American Veterans.

