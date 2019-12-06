KELOLAND On The Go Friday, December 6

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Friday is starting out chilly with lots of clouds. As the cold weather arrives Monday morning, snow is in the forecast. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

A South Dakota law enforcement organization wants state lawmakers to take a fresh look at juvenile justice reforms they enacted four years ago. The Fraternal Order of Police say juvenile crimes have increased across the state since lawmakers made changes, that include seeking alternatives to locking-up young offenders.

Governor Kristi Noem’s latest budget proposal does not include raises for teachers. The South Dakota School Superintendents Association issued a statement this week, calling on the legislature to meet the Consumer Price Index, which is at 2 percent.

One KELOLAND school has just installed a new vending machine, but it doesn’t work the way you’d typically think. In Harrisburg, at Freedom Elementary School, they recently installed a vending machine that dispenses books.

Later this month, the Walia Convenience Store near downtown Sioux Falls will once again be defending it’s right to sell alcohol. The store, which is on the same block as the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, owns a liquor license and several neighbors are saying the sale of high potency, cheap alcohol is leading to an increase in crime in the area.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.