KELOLAND On The Go Friday, December 27

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A major winter storm will impact KELOLAND this weekend. However, Sioux Falls will not get the worst of it. Expect 12″ or more of snow west of a Mitchell-Watertown line through Sunday.

A major winter storm will impact KELOLAND this weekend. However, Sioux Falls will not get the worst of it. Expect 12" or more of snow west of a Mitchell-Watertown line through Sunday. Blizzard expected Sunday in Aberdeen, Huron, and Pierre. https://t.co/aX9wH1K0jt #kelowx pic.twitter.com/sffGdr2Vet — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) December 27, 2019

Police in Huron are looking for two people in connection with a Friday night shooting involving an officer. 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw is being charged as an adult for attempted murder on a law enforcement officer. Keh Wah is wanted for allegedly being an accessory to Aggravated Assault.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash from Thursday night near 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Deadwood is expecting thousands of people to come to town to celebrate the New Year. Businesses all across the city are hosting events for the holiday.

The cold winter weather is good news for ice fishing. And the Outdoor Campus is looking to help area families get in on the winter sport by offering classes.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.