KELOLAND On The Go Friday, December 13

Friday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures return to the upper 20s and lower 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Highs Saturday will fall to the single digits and teens.

Officials in northeastern KELOLAND are asking for your help in figuring out who’s responsible for a break-in. Police in Webster say someone recently broke into the VFW bar.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, and Rapid City Police, have unveiled a new tool that could aid future search missions. This pair of drones will give law enforcement a bird’s eye view of large areas while still on the ground.

The former Badlands Pawn building in Sioux Falls will officially turn into a veteran services center. South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance bought the building along West Russell Street.

Throughout the year, a local restaurant owner has helped feed thousands of young kids and their families, so why should Christmas be any different? Next Thursday the Barrel House will be celebrating its third year anniversary with a free taco bar and live music.

