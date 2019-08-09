KELOLAND On The Go Friday, August 9

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go.

Sunny with highs in the 80s. Thunderstorms and rain chances are moving west to east Friday morning and afternoon. More chances Friday night. More details in the Storm Center Update.

A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in the 2016 Copper Lounge Building Collapse in downtown Sioux Falls. The families of the victims have settled with the construction company and developer in the project through bankruptcy court.

There’s plenty of work to be done in Burke after a tornado, straight line winds and hail hit the town earlier this week. The storm wreaked havoc on the town, damaging the civic center, school, and more.

The IPSO Gallery at Fresh Produce’s latest show is opening Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls. Every year, the Sioux Empire Fair hosts a craft fair, this inspired the team at Fresh Produce’s latest gallery they call White Ribbon.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.