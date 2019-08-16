KELOLAND On The Go Friday, August 16

Happy Friday! This is KELOLAND On The Go.

Thunderstorm chances remain for areas of KELOLAND Friday afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. More weekend forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

School is already in session for parts of KELOLAND and one school district is looking to make bus rides safer for kids this school year. Yankton School District’s buses will now have a new driver alert system.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Stephanie Schreurs, the Lyon County deputy who died in a car crash last week. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Larchwood, Iowa. Her funeral will be held Monday morning at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

One elementary school teacher is investing ‘in’ books for her kids. Stephanie Farwell is a first-grade teacher at Tea Area Legacy Elementary School. She sent out a post on Facebook encouraging the community to help provide some for those who can’t afford them.

