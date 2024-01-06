SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for news, weather and sports on this Saturday, January 6.

On Thursday, a B-1B bomber crashed at the an Ellsworth Air Force Base with four airmen on board.

Airman remains hospitalized after Ellsworth AFB B-1B Lancer crash

Here’s a story that will warm your heart while others are working to feed hungry hearts.

Wild Game Feed to benefit Hungry Hearts

Weather wise, we have had it fairly easy this winter but that is about to change.

Light snow tonight and tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 5

Whether you’re a football fan or not, it’s impossible not to see and hear the excitement of the SDSU Jacks return to Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.

SDSU pays attention to detail in return to Frisco