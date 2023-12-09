SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need to know for KELOLAND’s On the Go on Saturday, December 9th

A child was hurt and a driver was charged with DUI and vehicular battery, in a multi-car crash in Sioux Falls Friday night.

4-year-old hurt, driver charged with DUI & vehicular battery

The investigation is tightening and there are more searches set for next week to find Rachel Cyriacks.

SD AG: Cyriacks case has people of interest

The wind gusts will be blowing light snow around KELOLAND today.

Light Snow and Strong Wind Tonight Into Tomorrow

It’s a big day for football in South Dakota as the #1 Jacks take on #8 Villanova and #3 USD meets up with NDSU.

FCS Playoff Show-Quarterfinal Preview