Keep KELOLAND Warm wraps up; Former Gov. Farrar dies; local photographers step up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Flags have been order to be flown at half staff state-wide following the death of a former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar died Sunday. He was 92. He passed away with his family by his side.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash southeast of Wolsey Saturday afternoon.

Sunday was the final day to drop off winter gear at most Sioux Falls Lewis Drug stores for the 8th annual Keep KELOLAND Warm coat drive. The donated coats, hats and gloves from the drive go to the St. Francis House to be sorted and distributed to not only their guests, but guests of other shelters and agencies in Sioux Falls.

On October 7, Glasser images in North Dakota shut it’s doors, without warning. That Clients and employees were left without answers. The clients were told they would not be getting refunded and only recently learned that those who already had their weddings would get their images.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.