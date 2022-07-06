SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.

Over on west 11th Street, some large branches could be found on the ground. The wind also ripped the main door off of the Lucky Lady Casino.

In response to the storm, the city is offering debris drop-off sites to help with clean-up efforts. The drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Authorities in Rapid City have identified the victim and suspect involved in a drowning homicide Monday evening. Investigators say 27-year-old Walter Mousseau, Jr. was holding down 43-year-old Sheldon Glenn in the pond at Memorial Park.

Some big changes are coming to the Augustana campus in Sioux Falls. Crews are adding a football field, an amphitheater and and a outdoor classroom to the center of the campus.

