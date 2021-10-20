John Deere strike impacts farmers; step closer to legalizing marijuana; kindness after combine fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Parts and equipment are already taking long than normal for farmers to get. However, with John Deere on strike, things may slow down more, and some farmers wonder if that will happen with other companies as well.

On Tuesday, a legislative panel in Pierre decided to move forward on legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in South Dakota.

The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging people to attend the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan Thursday.

This Saturday is National “Prescription Drug” Take Back Day. A time when you can safely get rid of unused or expired medications to prevent drug abuse.

Read more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Tracking Both Snow and Thunderstorms in KELOLAND: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 20th

It’s become one of the biggest fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House and it all centers around kilts.

A combine fire in Hughes County led to an act of kindness. Blunt elementary teacher Elaine Erickson was riding in the combine with her fiancé when it caught fire. The two go out, but the combine was destroyed.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.