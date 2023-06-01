SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 1. Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A structural engineer report issued just days before an Iowa apartment building partially collapsed indicated a wall of the century-old structure was in imminent risk of crumbling, yet officials did not order residents to leave and said Thursday they relied on the engineer’s assurances that the building remained safe.

A teenage sex trafficking victim who fatally stabbed the man she accused of abusing her was resentenced Wednesday to probation, telling an Iowa judge that she now has a support system to help keep her on track.

It is another very warm day in KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate dashed on Thursday to wrap up work on a debt ceiling and budget cuts package that overwhelmingly cleared the House, aiming to send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

The start of June marks the beginning of Pride month around the U.S. and some parts of the world, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ communities and to protest against attacks on hard-won civil rights gains.

A community staple in Yankton has officially closed its doors for good after more than 50 years.

