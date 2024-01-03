SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

New Underwood Road, just north of New Underwood is closed for the time being.

The South Department of Public Safety has announced its plans for sobriety checkpoints in January.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said former President Trump should not pick fellow GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley as his running mate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and around 50 other Republican lawmakers are visiting America’s Southern border today to highlight the U.S. migrant crisis.

The release of more than 150 names mentioned in court documents from a civil case filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims was postponed.

As winds become northwest behind a front, scattered flurries or light snow showers may appear in eastern KELOLAND.

